Violence at Muharram processions, 3 cases filed

PTI

New Delhi, July 30

Three cases were registered after an unruly crowd taking part in Muharram processions clashed with the police and pelted them with stones in west Delhi’s Nangloi, officials said on Sunday. Twelve people, including six police personnel, were injured in the clashes, they said.

The first FIR was registered under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at Nangloi police station on the complaint of Nangloi SHO Prabhu Dayal.

The incident in this case occurred at Surajmal Stadium, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said.

The second FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Nanag Ram, the law and order inspector at Nangloi police station, for an incident at Nangloi Chowk, Singh said.

The third FIR was registered on the complaint of Mukesh Kumar, a head constable, for an incident near the Metro station at Nangloi. All three cases were registered on Sunday, he added.

In the first FIR, Dayal said several ‘tazia’ processions were scheduled in Nangloi on Saturday. There were meetings conducted with the organisers regarding the route and other issues. Apart from Nangloi police station of the Outer district, meetings were held with Prem Nagar and Aman Vihar police stations in Rohini district.

It was decided that the processions would proceed towards Surajmal Stadium via the Metro station, take a u-turn from the Nangloi depot red light and return to their designated place, it said.

Around 5 pm, some processions from the Prem Nagar and Aman Vihar areas of Rohini district crossed the Kirari Gate and reached the front of Surajmal Stadium. Upon reaching the site, instead of following the pre-decided route, some people tried to enter the stadium and started pushing and shoving, it added.

As there was no permission to enter the stadium, they were stopped. The Nangloi SHO, along with other officers and staff, tried to pacify them but they started fighting, it further said.