Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest

Chandigarh, August 22
A video footage has surfaced on social media showing the Delhi girl rape accused and his wife allegedly trying to escape moments before they were apprehended by the Delhi police on August 21.
Premoday Khakha and his wife Seema Rani left their home in a car around 9.35 am on Monday, police sources said, pointing to the footage of a CCTV camera near their home.
The footage shows their car moving through the lanes near their home, shortly before the couple were arrested.
Khakha -- a deputy director in the city government's women and child development department -- allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, according to the Delhi police. His wife allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy.
Khakha and his wife were arrested on Monday.
