Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Agencies

New Delhi, February 11

Delhi Police said they had arrested the son of a retired bureaucrat after a video that went viral on social media showed his car hitting a man and carrying him a hundred metres in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area.

The video that was widely circulated showed a rashly driven car carrying the man on its bonnet as people run behind it.

The suspect has been identified as Raj Sunderam, a law student. His father, the former bureaucrat, has been arrested in the case for harbouring an offender (Section 212 of the Indian Penal Code) as well, police said.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old city businessman Anand Vijay Mandelia. He was wounded in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at Max Super Specialty Hospital. He’s under observation but remains out of danger, police said.

Police said they had impounded the vehicle.

Police have booked Sunderam under the Indian Penal Code for rash driving (section 279) and causing grievous hurt (Section 338)

“Sunderam was arrested from outside the Le Meridian Hotel, Gurgaon in Haryana. Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 307 (attempt to murder) and 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code have also been added in the case on the basis of facts that emerged during the investigation,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.