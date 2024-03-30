Virendra Sachdeva: AAP depicting CM’s arrest as sacrifice

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging forgery and deceitfulness, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in ED custody in connection to a liquor scam.

Sachdeva declared, “The AAP’s name is synonymous with forgery.” He condemned AAP’s attempt to depict Kejriwal’s arrest as a sacrifice, stating, “Instead of apologising to the public for the embarrassment, the party is trying to confuse the people.”

He emphasised that Kejriwal’s arrest signified the culmination of a long-standing liquor scam investigation, refuting AAP’s portrayal of it as a sacrifice.

Sachdeva also criticised AAP’s strategy, noting, “The AAP runs many political campaigns like ‘I am also Kejriwal’, but they all fail when they go among the people.”

He further questioned AAP’s recent move to issue WhatsApp numbers to connect with Kejriwal’s wife, dismissing it as a campaign to stay relevant in the news cycle.

Highlighting discrepancies in AAP’s claims, he pondered, “If Kejriwal is in jail, it is a matter of contemplation how WhatsApp messages will reach him.”

He raised concerns about Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s alleged frequent changes of mobile phones, contrasting with the usage patterns of ordinary individuals.

