Virendra Sachdeva accuses Sanjay Singh of resorting to political theatrics

New Delhi, April 10

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva criticised AAP leaders for making unsubstantiated claims instead of presenting their case in court.

“The entire AAP, including MP Sanjay Singh, appears disheartened and dismayed following the court’s decision,” Sachdeva asserted, indicating a palpable sense of frustration within the party ranks.

With pressure mounting on Kejriwal to step down, Sachdeva accused Singh of resorting to political theatrics to divert attention from the core issues at hand. Central to the discourse, Sachdeva highlighted, is the public’s demand for accountability from Kejriwal, particularly regarding alleged scandals such as the notorious alcohol scam.

“Our focus is not on breaking Kejriwal, but on holding him answerable to the people,” Sachdeva added, underscoring the significance of transparency and responsibility in governance.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, also reiterated the sentiments. Speaking at a press conference at the Pradesh BJP office, Bidhuri highlighted discrepancies in AAP’s statements regarding Kejriwal’s imprisonment.

“In front of the media, AAP leaders are spreading baseless allegations instead of respecting court orders. Singh’s allegations lack credibility and serve only to undermine the judicial process,” Bidhuri said.

Addressing Singh’s claims about Kejriwal’s tenure as Chief Minister, Bidhuri countered, “Kejriwal was elected twice, not thrice, and in 2013, the BJP emerged as the largest party. Singh’s statements lack factual basis.”

Responding to accusations of mistreatment in jail, Bidhuri emphasised, “Tihar Jail operates under the Delhi Government’s jurisdiction. AAP’s attempt to flout rules is unwarranted.”

Regarding access to legal counsel, Bidhuri cited a recent court ruling, stating, “Kejriwal’s request for additional lawyer meetings was denied by the Special Judge. The AAP should respect the court’s decision.”

Furthermore, Sachdeva made startling claims about Kejriwal’s alleged discomfort with life outside the confines of his plush official residence, suggesting that his frequent pleas for bail betray a reluctance to relinquish the comforts of power. “Kejriwal’s reliance on bail pleas reflects his unease with life without the luxuries he’s accustomed to,” Sachdeva asserted, painting a picture of a leader out of touch with the realities faced by ordinary citizens.

