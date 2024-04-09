Virendra Sachdeva seeks CBI investigation

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 8

The Delhi BJP leaders have demanded a thorough investigation by the CBI into the alleged scam within the DJB.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, chief spokesperson Abhay Varma and MLA Vijender Gupta, held a joint press conference on Monday to expose the alleged scam within the DJB and other irregularities.

Sachdeva said, “The BJP has long maintained that the Delhi Jal Board’s scam surpasses that of the liquor scam, but ruling party leaders have consistently avoided the issue.”

Highlighting revelations made by the Finance Department of the Delhi Government, he said, “A staggering amount of Rs 28,400 crore remains unaccounted for over the past nine years.”

According to Sachdeva, the alleged malpractices within the DJB have resulted in mounting debts to the tune of Rs 73,000 crore. He accused the ruling party of devising plans to deceive Delhi residents to repay these debts.

“The lack of transparency in the Jal Board’s accounts since 2016-17 has led to an alarming situation,” he added.

Sachdeva said, “Delhi Minister Atishi’s admission of financial constraints and the absence of audits have exacerbated the situation, resembling a scam.”

He referred to a letter written by Atishi on March 9, disclosing, “74 per cent of water in the Delhi Jal Board remains unaccounted for, with significant discrepancies in revenue generation.”

