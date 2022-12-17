Visit every street, get it cleaned in your presence: Kejriwal to newly elected AAP councillors

New Delhi, December 17
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked the newly elected AAP councillors to visit every colony in their ward and get it cleaned in their presence.
The Aam Aadmi Party won 134 wards in the recently-concluded Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and ended BJP’s 15-year rule. The BJP won 104 wards, while the Congress could only win nine.
“We all have to clean Delhi together. I appeal to all councillors—go to each and every street, colony in your ward and get it cleaned in your presence,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
The first meeting of the newly elected MCD will be convened on January 6 next year.
