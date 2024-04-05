Visit your areas, solve people’s problems, CM tells AAP MLAs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to regularly visit their respective constituencies and address the issues faced by the people concerning various government departments and other challenges.

During a video-conference call with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, the Delhi CM conveyed a message to all AAP MLAs. Notably, for the first time since his arrest, a photograph of Kejriwal behind bars, flanked by images of BR Ambedkar (on the left) and Shaheed Bhagat Singh (on the right), was prominently displayed in the background during Sunita’s address.

“I am currently in jail, but that shouldn’t hinder any fellow Delhiite from seeking assistance. Every MLA should make it a daily practice to engage with constituents, inquire about their concerns, and proactively resolve any issues they encounter,” read the message conveyed by Kejriwal.

In his message, Kejriwal urged the party MLAs to offer their unwavering support in addressing all issues faced by the two crore residents of Delhi. He emphasised the importance of not only resolving challenges related to government departments but also striving to address other concerns of the people. “People of Delhi are like family to me, and it’s imperative that none of them should experience sadness for any reason. God bless everyone. Jai Hind,” he said.

Kejriwal has been communicating messages from jail since his arrest on March 21 in the excise policy case. In his earlier messages, he pledged to fulfil the promise of providing Rs 1,000 to every woman once he is released. In subsequent messages, he directed Delhi Water Minister Atishi to resolve water and sewer-related issues and instructed Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj to ensure adequate availability of medicines and conduct free tests in hospitals.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and BJP’s national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa objected to Kejriwal’s photograph with Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar. He said the AAP should be ashamed of itself and demanded that it should be immediately removed.

Sachdeva criticised the AAP for hurting public sentiments by juxtaposing Kejriwal’s photo alongside those of revered patriots. “The AAP consistently undermines political standards by permitting Sunita to conduct political discourse from the Chief Minister’s official chamber and seat,” he added.

Sachdeva emphasised that Kejriwal faces corruption allegations, and the AAP’s action of positioning his photo amidst those of patriots amounts to an insult to the esteemed patriots’ dignity.

“The AAP has committed a grave mistake by equating Kejriwal with Bhagat Singh and Dr Ambedkar,” said Sirsa. Sirsa pointed out that Kejriwal had been accused of involvement in a “liquor scam”, questioning how his picture could be juxtaposed with Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life for the nation, or with Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the country’s Constitution.

