Visit your constituencies daily: Kejriwal's message from Tihar for AAP MLAs

New Delhi, April 4
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message from Tihar jail asking all AAP MLAs to visit their constituencies daily and ensure that people do not face any problems, his wife Sunita Kejriwal said on Thursday.
In a digital briefing, she said Arvind Kejriwal, in his message, said even though he was in jail, the two crore people of Delhi, who are his family, should not face any problems.
"We need to solve their problems apart from official work," Sunita Kejriwal said delivering the Delhi chief minister's message.
The chief minister, arrested in a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government, is in judicial custody till April 15.
