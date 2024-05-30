Vivek Vihar tragedy: Delhi L-G approves suspension of Health Minister’s OSD

Tribune News Service

Ne w Delhi, May 29

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday approved the suspension of Dr RN Das, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, for his alleged involvement in irregular and illegal registration of a private nursing home.

Seeks answers from Anti-Corruption Bureau 1. How many nursing homes are operating without valid registrations? 2. Are nursing homes with valid registrations complying with the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953? 3. Does the Health Department conduct 100 percent inspections before granting or renewing registrations? 4. Is there a proper checklist to ensure facilities meet safety norms and have the required medical infrastructure and professionals? 5. Is there evidence of negligence or misconduct by public servants in the Health Department regarding these issues?

The decision comes after Saxena had ordered an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) probe into the registration and regulation of nursing homes in the city after a massive fire in a neo-natal hospital in Vivek Vihar which killed seven new born babies.

According to data from the Health Department of the Delhi Government, out of 1,183 registered nursing homes in the capital, the registrations of 340 have expired. It has been alleged that the recent fire incident was due to callousness on the part of the nursing home cell.

Raj Niwas officials said the immediate cause for placing the officer under suspension is on account of reported misconduct with regard to unauthorised and illegal running of Jyoti Nursing Home in Shahdara beyond the valid registration period when he was also Medical Superintendent of Nursing Home Cell.

The complaint had alleged that the nursing home had been illegally and unlawfully running despite cancellation of its registration in an order dated November 27, 2018 issued by Director General of Health Services (DGHS).

“In the said complaint, it was emphasised that the nursing home should have been sealed with immediate effect,” an official said.

“It has been alleged in the complaint that the management of the nursing home had applied for renewal of its licence in the year 2014, which was kept pending by the officials of the Directorate of Health Services for a long time and helped the nursing home in running without licence,” the official added.

The licence is issued to any nursing home for a period of three years. “The unauthorised running of the nursing home is attributed to the collusion of the official of Directorate of Health Services with the management of the nursing home.” they said.

Another official said that an enquiry was conducted by Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) which concluded that Dr Das was solely responsible for renewal of Registration of the clinic.

The complaint alleged that Dr Das had worked hand in gloves with the management of the nursing home and provided unlawful shelter by keeping the licence pending unnecessarily, official added.

Subsequently, the ACB enquired into the complaint and held that it was a case of corruption covered under Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act 1988 and detailed enquiry was required to be conducted.

