Vote for Kejri to save him from jail, says Mann

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

During a roadshow in Moti Nagar and Uttam Nagar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, joined by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, called on people to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to prevent Kejriwal from returning to jail.

Mann urged voters to cast their ballot on May 25, emphasising that by doing so, they could prevent Kejriwal’s incarceration and ensure that the BJP does not come to power. He expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc’s victory and highlighted the importance of granting full statehood to Delhi once the alliance assumes power.

Kejriwal assured the crowd that voting for the “jhadu” symbol (AAP’s symbol) would prevent his return to jail. He urged voters to exercise their power and choose AAP to thwart the BJP’s efforts.

During the roadshow, Kejriwal reiterated that his commitment to the people of Delhi had led to his arrest, alleging that the BJP was obstructing the progress of Delhi’s development initiatives.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Lok Sabha