Vote out forces that want to scrap Constitution: Congress

New Delhi, April 13

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely, along with senior party leaders and workers, paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar a day ahead of his 133rd birth anniversary at the DPCC office, Rajiv Bhawan, on Saturday.

Among those paying respects to Dr Ambedkar were former MPs Ramesh Kumar and Dr Udit Raj, former communication chairman and former MLA Anil Bhardwaj, and prominent leaders and workers from various party wings.

Speaking on the occasion, Lovely emphasised the importance of safeguarding the Constitution, a document crafted with vision by Ambedkar and other freedom movement leaders. He said, “The best tribute the people of the country could offer on the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar was to vote out those forces who want to scrap the Constitution to serve their divisive personal agenda.”

Expressing concern over the current political climate, Lovely highlighted attempts to undermine the democratic process. He said, “It is the mandate of the Constitution to ensure free and fair elections, but unfortunately, that is not happening as forces undermining the Constitution are trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition and scuttle the election process.”

Lovely urged the people of Delhi to vote for India bloc candidates in the Lok Sabha elections to protect the Constitution. He cautioned against the threats faced by the Constitution and called for unity to preserve its sanctity.

