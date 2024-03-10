VP unveils plaque of Jaitley arena at SRCC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday lauded former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as a silent yet impactful mentor during the unveiling ceremony of the plaque for the Arun Jaitley Multipurpose Stadium at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi.

Dhankar remarked, “He would convey his point noiselessly but with great impact.”

Highlighting Jaitley’s tenure as the president of DU Students’ Union during the Emergency, Dhankar praised his exceptional performance, stating, “As the president of the DU Students’ Union during one of the darkest periods this country has ever seen, amidst a state of emergency, his performance was stellar. He bolstered the morale of the youth, which led to his becoming the youngest member of the executive of the Janata Party.”

Dhankar underscored Jaitley’s ability to bridge political divides and earn admiration from both allies and adversaries, stating, “I cannot think of another politician in recent times, at least in the last four decades, whose accessibility transcended party lines. He was loved by the opposition as much as he was loved by his party members.”

Shifting focus to the stadium named in Jaitley’s honour, Dhankar noted that his commitment to sportsmanship in politics distinguished him. “He had a long association with cricket but kept politics separate from it. However, I remember Jaitley particularly for bringing sportsmanship into political arena, something which we all need to appreciate,” the Vice-President added.

Concluding his speech, Dhankar, addressing the students, said, “The future of our nation lies in your hands.” He paid homage to Jaitley’s legacy, stating, “The best tribute to this great son of the soil is to dedicate every second to the welfare of the nation, which can be achieved only when young boys and girls fully harness their energy, explore their potential, seek new opportunities, and contribute to the nation’s growth.”

The ceremony was also attended by the late minister’s spouse Sangeeta Jaitley, Vice-President Dhankhar’s wife Sudesh Dhankhar and Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, among other dignitaries.

