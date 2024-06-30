 Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

The site where a wall collapsed on Friday at a construction site in Vasant Vihar on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 29

The bodies of three labourers were recovered from the rubble of a collapsed wall at a construction site in Vasant Vihar here amid heavy rain on Saturday. It raised the death toll from rain-related events in Delhi to 11. The under-construction wall collapse was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5.30 am on Friday.

Commuters lashed by rain in Delhi on Saturday. Photo: MUKESH AGGARWAL

Two of the three were identified as Santosh Kumar Yadav (19) and Santosh Kumar (20). The third labourer was identified as Dayaram (45), who used to work at the site with his wife, officials said.

Cranes were used to clear the debris and water was pumped out of the foundation pit to recover the bodies. The bodies were taken to Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

A search operation was later conducted to ensure no one else was trapped under the rubble. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Disaster Management Authority and civic agencies have carried out the operation, the officials said.

Santosh Kumar was the only son of his parents in Bihar’s Supaul. Kumar’s kin Satyawan said Santosh had come to Delhi four years ago in search of work.

“He would work on construction sites and send money to his parents in Bihar. The family is very poor,” Satyawan said. He had joined the work here at this site two weeks ago, he added.

Another Santosh, who also hails from Supaul, is survived by his two brothers and parents. His two brothers work in another construction site in Delhi, Satywan said.

Dayaram was a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi. His two sons live with their family in UP, he added.

A case under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered.

A police officer said the basement was constructed to build a house on the plot. The contractor and the owner of the plot have been questioned and the probe was underway.

2 drown at underpass

New Delhi: Two boys drowned in the waterlogged section at an underpass in outer north Delhi’s SP Badali area on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred near the Siraspur underpass near the Metro track, which was flooded with 2.5-3 ft water, a senior police officer said. One of the boys is a resident of Siraspur, while the identity of the other is yet to be ascertained, he said. Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suspected drowning while the boys were taking a bath, another officer said. PTI

Heavy rain likely in city over next few days

  • Delhi is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next three days as the weather office issued an “orange” alert in the Capital on Saturday, the weather office said. Parts of Delhi, including Rohini and Burari, received rains on Saturday morning. According to the Met department, 8.9 mm of rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung and 12.6 mm at Lodhi Road between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on Saturday.
  • The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 35.6°C, which is 1.6 notches below normal, according to the IMD. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 28°C.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

5 soldiers killed after T-72 tank swept away in Shyok river in eastern Ladakh

2
Punjab

AAP holds protest in Punjab’s Jalandhar against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

3
Punjab

4 killed in head-on collision between car, truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

4
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case

5
Trending

T20 World Cup final: 'Rohit Sharma will probably jump into Barbados ocean if...': Ganguly goes unfiltered ahead of India vs South Africa clash

6
Sports

India win their second T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa by 7 runs in final

7
Amritsar

Aspirants not allowed to take exam, Sikh leaders protest

8
Haryana

Bouncer shot dead in Gurugram by 2 bike-borne assailants dressed as delivery agents

9
Patiala

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

10
World

Iran goes to runoff election between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili as no candidate secures majority

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

Indcredible: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 WC title

Indcredible: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 WC title Indcredible: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 WC title

Kohli announces T20I retirement | Bumrah player of the tourn...

Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river

Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river

Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok

Delhi court sends Kejri to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody

Very heavy rain forecast for next 3 days, IMD issues orange alert

Very heavy rain forecast for next 3 days, IMD issues orange alert

Water scarcity increases dependence on tubewells

Water scarcity increases dependence on tubewells

Free power, cess waiver prompt farmers to draw underground w...


Cities

View All

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

PRTC bus conductor injured in brawl with toll plaza officials

MC asks hotels, restaurants to install machines to convert waste into manure

Passengers complain of overcharging for bottled water by vendors in trains, on railway stations

Aspirants not allowed to take exam, Sikh leaders protest

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Rain eludes city, IMD blames it on winds

MC to strictly enforce plastic ban from July 1

Two kidnappers of pvt firm employee held

Admn likely to raze few furniture units today

‘Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unconstitutional’: AAP holds protest near BJP HQ

‘Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unconstitutional’: AAP holds protest near BJP HQ

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot airport

Climate change, poor management impact wetlands in NCR

Defamation case against Atishi to be heard on July 23

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Snatchers have a free run

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Double whammy for Ludhiana family after son dies by suicide in Canada

Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project work nears completion in Ludhiana

Health Minister reiterates promise to make Ludhiana Civil Hospital ICU operational

Monsoon preparedness: Meeting with Army, NDRF officials held in Ludhiana

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib civic body passes 16 resolutions