Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, September 21
The police on Thursday said they have arrested a man in connection with a murder case that took place in 2019.
Akash, a resident of Mahindra Park in Jahangirpuri area Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said “On interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the Bhalswa Dairy murder case.”
