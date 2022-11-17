Watch: Delhi cab driver’s fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

ANI

New Delhi, November 17

Sanskrit as a language in India remains restricted to priests and holy scriptures in these modern times.

However, a recent video of a cab driver and a passenger in Delhi conversing with each other in fluent Sanskrit has wowed netizens.

A user named Lakshmi Narayan BS shared the video on Twitter.

"Amazing!! This car driver in Delhi speaks Sanskrit with me this morning!!" he captioned the video.

In the clip, the passenger can be seen conversing in Sanskrit with his cab driver. Interestingly, the driver responds in the same language.

The passenger questions him about his hometown and family, to which the driver responds in fluent Sanskrit.

Watch the video here:

Amazing !!

This car driver in Delhi speaks Sanskrit with me this morning!! pic.twitter.com/z6XU8B9glk — LAKSHMI NARAYANA B.S (BHUVANAKOTE) (@chidsamskritam) November 10, 2022

Soon after being shared online, the video went viral on social media and users praised the cab driver's fluency in the language.

"So nice, hearing this dialogue, feel like learning Sanskrit...thanks for sharing," a user commented.

Another wrote, "Wow it's pleasing to the ear."

"Even normal chit chat sounds like a puja!" commented a third user.

The 29-second-long video has garnered over two lakh views.