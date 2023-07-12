 Water being released to Haryana from Himachal reduced, will take some time for water level in Yamuna River to recede: Delhi CM Kejriwal : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Water being released to Haryana from Himachal reduced, will take some time for water level in Yamuna River to recede: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Water being released to Haryana from Himachal reduced, will take some time for water level in Yamuna River to recede: Delhi CM Kejriwal

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres at 4 pm on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978

Water being released to Haryana from Himachal reduced, will take some time for water level in Yamuna River to recede: Delhi CM Kejriwal

A Delhi Metro train passes above the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna river at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, July 12

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat has informed him that the volume of water being released to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh has reduced, which in turn will impact the water level in the Yamuna.

However, he said it will take some time for the water level in the river to recede.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres at 4 pm on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, flooding several areas and prompting Kejriwal to call an emergency meeting on the situation.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal requested that “if possible, the water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released in limited speed” and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

“Following my letter, I got a call from Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who said that Hathnikund is just a barrage and there is no reservoir to store water and limit the water speed. The water volume being released from Himachal Pradesh has reduced and the situation will improve. But it will take time to reflect in the water level of the Yamuna,” he said at a press conference after the meeting.

Following the meeting, Kejriwal had said that the focus at the moment is to protect lives.

“Please vacate your houses. We have also been seeing that some people are going to watch the swollen river. Please don’t go there to click selfies,” he urged the people.

He said Boat Club, Monastery Market, Neeli Chhatri Temple, Yamuna Bazar, Neem Karoli gaushala, Vishwakarma Colony, the stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad have been submerged.

The chief minister also said that Delhi government has informed NDRF that its help may be sought.

District magistrates have also been directed to convert schools into relief camps, if needed, he said.

#Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

GST Council approves 28 pc tax on online gaming; clarifies on taxation of utility vehicle

2
Chandigarh

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

3
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on ‘illegal’ stilt+4 construction

4
Nation

Double murder rocks Bengaluru: Ex-employee allegedly kills CEO, managing director of tech firm

5
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

6
Punjab

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda admitted to hospital, son Maninder urges people not to believe rumours

7
Himachal

Rain no hindrance: Shimla boy ties knot with Kullu girl online

8
Chandigarh

Thieves target damaged Kharar house

9
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

10
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

Weather remained clear at most places in the region on Wedne...

Water being released to Haryana from Himachal reduced, will take some time for water level in Yamuna River to recede: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Water being released to Haryana from Himachal reduced, will take some time for water level in Yamuna River to recede: Delhi CM Kejriwal

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres at 4 pm on Wedn...

Breach in Ghaggar causes floods in Moonak area of Punjab’s Sangrur

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

In Jalandhar, the breach in the Dhussi bundh widens

Bhakra Dam to release additional 16,000 cusecs of water on Thursday

Bhakra Dam to release additional 16,000 cusecs of water on Thursday

At present, 19,000 cusecs of water is being released from Bh...

Retail inflation in June rises to three-month high of 4.81 pc, remains within RBI’s comfort level

Retail inflation in June rises to three-month high of 4.81 pc, remains within RBI’s comfort level

Government has tasked central bank to ensure retail inflatio...


Cities

View All

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Rainwater, slush at Vallah mandi an invitation to vector-borne diseases

After langar, SGPC offers free medical aid to flood victims

Railways gets quarters vacated from six illegal occupants

3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested from Mathura

Traffic restored on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

22 relief centres set up in Mohali district

Panchkula: Snarl-ups on Housing Board light stretch

As raging Yamuna swells to record level, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

As raging Yamuna swells to record level, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

Kejriwal seeks Centre’s intervention as Yamuna swells, says flood won’t send good message to world

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi High Court refuses to condone nearly 28-year delay in challenging acquittal

Cops recover body parts from wooded area in north Delhi

Tackling tomato prices: Consumer Affairs Dept orders procurement from mandis for distribution in major consumption centres

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

Two breaches in dhussi bundh, 15 villages in Shahkot submerged

Poisonous gas kills 3 in Nawanshahr

Crops on 5,500 hectares destroyed in Lohian block

Kalia Colony residents build bundh along Kala Sanghian drain

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Sutlej water level decreases slightly, residents still keep vigil

15-year-old boy feared drowned

Five Dakha youths went missing in HP traced near Kullu

People suffer as over 50 villages inundated

Breach in Ghaggar causes floods in Moonak area of Punjab’s Sangrur

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Patiala villages still waterlogged, rescue ops gather pace

Patiala: Royal family performs ritual to 'pacify' Badi Nadi