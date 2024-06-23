Water crisis: L-G flays AAP for ‘poor management’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 22

As the water crisis in the Capital escalates with no relief in sight, Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has criticised the AAP government for its handling of the situation. The L-G’s remarks on Saturday come amid severe water shortages in Delhi, compounded by a scorching heatwave gripping northern India.

“The shrill discourse of the ministers of the GNCTD over the last few weeks has been distressing and questionable at various levels,” the L-G said. He emphasised that the crisis has been exacerbated by political leaders using the situation to gain mileage rather than seeking solutions. “Political leaders of Delhi have turned a crisis into an opportunity for blaming neighbouring states,” he added.

The L-G highlighted that Delhi depends on water supply from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, with interstate water-sharing agreements settled through mechanisms created by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. He noted that the city government has failed to use these resources efficiently and has not shown seriousness in improving water networks or augmenting capacity.

“Neither has the city government demonstrated seriousness in ensuring improvement in water networks and augmentation of capacity, nor has it chosen a path of dialogue,” he said.

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party’s approach, the L-G remarked, “Conflict, fights, one-upmanship, and political posturing cannot be tools of governance in perpetuity. An approach of habitual antagonism towards the Central Government and other state governments is counterproductive.” He called for a shift in the governance model to focus on dialogue, discussion, and delivery.

The L-G criticised the AAP government for not adding to the water treatment capacity inherited from the previous Sheila Dikshit administration and for failing to repair and replace old pipelines, leading to significant water losses. “The unaccounted for water in Delhi is to the tune of 54 per cent. 40 per cent of water is wasted,” he said, pointing out the existence of a ‘tanker mafia’ operating under political patronage.

The Lieutenant Governor also mentioned the Munak Canal, which supplies water to six of the seven water treatment plants in Delhi, highlighting losses due to disrepair. Additionally, he criticised the Capital’s government for not desilting the Wazirabad Barrage pondage area since 2013, resulting in reduced capacity and significant water loss.

Reflecting on past actions, Lt-Governor Saxena recalled, “In the past, CMs have picked up the phone and spoken to their counterparts and requested for help, which has promptly been provided even at their own cost, without any media fanfare, because Delhi is the national capital.” He accused the AAP government of using the water crisis to influence voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Lieutenant Governor Saxena also added a call for the AAP government to reassess its governance model. “The Aam Aadmi Party government needs to go to the drawing board and revisit its model of governance rather than abusing, accusing, and scooting through social media and press conferences. The absence of seriousness in governance is disturbing,” he said.

