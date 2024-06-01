 Water crisis: Supreme Court to hear Delhi Government’s plea seeking release of surplus water from Haryana on Monday : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Water crisis: Supreme Court to hear Delhi Government’s plea seeking release of surplus water from Haryana on Monday

Water crisis: Supreme Court to hear Delhi Government’s plea seeking release of surplus water from Haryana on Monday

Petition is listed before a Vacation Bench of Justice PK Mishra and Justice KV Viswanathan

Water crisis: Supreme Court to hear Delhi Government’s plea seeking release of surplus water from Haryana on Monday


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

The Supreme Court will take up on Monday the Delhi Government’s plea seeking a direction to the Haryana Government to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to deal with the water crisis in the National Capital.

The Delhi Government’s petition is listed before a Vacation Bench of Justice PK Mishra and Justice KV Viswanathan on June 3.

It sought to emphasise that "Access to water is one of basic human rights; water essential for sustenance, access to water also forms an essential component of guarantee of dignity and quality of life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.”

Stating that Delhi is a lower riparian Union Territory, the AAP Government said it has sought additional water supply only in view of the emergent situation created by the dry, arid summer this year.

Stating that the State of Himachal Pradesh has agreed to share its surplus water with Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal Government pointed out that Himachal Pradesh does not share a physical boundary with the national capital, and thus, the water is required to be routed through existing water channels/river systems in Haryana, to be eventually released to Delhi at the Wazirabad Barrage.

“Due to this increased demand, which will continue till the end of June, which is when the monsoon begins in the NCT, the water levels of the Wazirabad Barrage have been critically reduced, which has resulted in water shortage, putting the health and well-being of the 25 million residents of the NCT of Delhi at grave risk,” the Delhi Government submitted.

“It is also necessary to point out that, presently, the water levels in the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi barrages, which constitute the other primary sources of water for the NCT of Delhi, are operating at their optimum level and meet the stipulated standards, therefore, any increase in water supply can only be considered at the Wazirabad barrage,” it said.

“This unprecedented surge in temperature, during the dry, arid summer, has triggered an extraordinary and excessive demand for water, which is not being met by supply from the neighbouring states, thereby precipitating a full-fledged water and sanitation crisis,” the Delhi Government said, adding, “It’s everyone's responsibility to fulfil the needs of the country's capital.”

The Delhi Government sought the direction for additional water supply without prejudice to any inter-state water dispute and/or the capital's claim over shared water resources as a stop-gap arrangement till the monsoon season arrives or temperature goes down.

“The record-high temperatures and heat wave in Delhi, which has resulted in maximum temperature rising up to around 50 degrees Celsius at some places, have caused an extraordinary and excessive surge in water demand in the city. As a result, the national capital is dealing with a water shortage which has led to frequent supply cuts in many parts of the NCT, and has disrupted the daily life of the ordinary residents,” it submitted.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Lok Sabha election

2
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: Punjab records 55.65 per cent voting, overall polling peaceful

3
Haryana

Main water supply to be shut for 2 days in Faridabad

4
Comment

Heed the cry from Khadoor Sahib

5
Punjab

Punjab: Farm unions queering the pitch for BJP

6
Himachal

Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla

7
Punjab

Liquor case for Rs 20... and your vote

8
India

Mother of Pune boy, who ran 2 techies over with Porsche, arrested for 'tampering with proof'

9
Himachal

Lok Sabha election 2024: Himachal Pradesh witnesses 67.14 per cent voter turnout

10
Himachal

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana Ranaut says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Predictions for 543 seats shortly

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Lok Sabha election

As per Today’s Chanakya, BJP will get 4 ± 3 seats in Punjab,...

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

The ruling AAP may win 2 seats and 'others' 3, projects News...

Exit polls predict BJP to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

BJP likely to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Exit polls

In Jammu and Kashmir, NDA expected to win 2-3 seats accordin...

'Opportunistic INDI Alliance' failed to strike chord with voters, 'regressive politics' rejected: PM Modi

'Opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike chord with voters', says PM Modi as exit polls predict NDA win

PM says 'he can say with confidence that people of India hav...

Exit polls are ‘psychological games’ played by Modi, results will be very different: Congress

Exit polls are ‘psychological games’ played by Modi, results will be very different: Congress

Several exit polls have predicted that PM Modi will retain p...


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024: 62.80 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh

​Serpentine queues of voters at colonies, villages in Chandigarh

6.59L Chandigarh voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for Rs 20

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for one person, one prepaid SIM to combat cybercrime

Mungeshpur temperature reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius due to malfunctioning sensor: IMD

Mungeshpur temperature reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius due to malfunctioning sensor: IMD

Arvind Kejriwal will have to surrender on Sunday as Delhi court reserves verdict on his interim bail plea till June 5

Supreme Court to hear on June 3 Delhi government’s plea seeking direction to Haryana to release surplus water

WhatsApp trading fraud: Noida businessman duped of Rs 9 crore by cyber thugs

INDIA bloc parties meet in Delhi, decide to participate in exit poll debates on television

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

4 booked for poll violence at Adampur in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election machinery all geared up to greet voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Drones deployed for surveillance on poll eve

‘Panja reference my mistake, Almighty, people will forgive me’: AMRITA WARRING

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

15 makeshift shops destroyed in Patiala fire