Water crisis: Supreme Court to hear Delhi Government’s plea seeking release of surplus water from Haryana on Monday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

The Supreme Court will take up on Monday the Delhi Government’s plea seeking a direction to the Haryana Government to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to deal with the water crisis in the National Capital.

The Delhi Government’s petition is listed before a Vacation Bench of Justice PK Mishra and Justice KV Viswanathan on June 3.

It sought to emphasise that "Access to water is one of basic human rights; water essential for sustenance, access to water also forms an essential component of guarantee of dignity and quality of life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.”

Stating that Delhi is a lower riparian Union Territory, the AAP Government said it has sought additional water supply only in view of the emergent situation created by the dry, arid summer this year.

Stating that the State of Himachal Pradesh has agreed to share its surplus water with Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal Government pointed out that Himachal Pradesh does not share a physical boundary with the national capital, and thus, the water is required to be routed through existing water channels/river systems in Haryana, to be eventually released to Delhi at the Wazirabad Barrage.

“Due to this increased demand, which will continue till the end of June, which is when the monsoon begins in the NCT, the water levels of the Wazirabad Barrage have been critically reduced, which has resulted in water shortage, putting the health and well-being of the 25 million residents of the NCT of Delhi at grave risk,” the Delhi Government submitted.

“It is also necessary to point out that, presently, the water levels in the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi barrages, which constitute the other primary sources of water for the NCT of Delhi, are operating at their optimum level and meet the stipulated standards, therefore, any increase in water supply can only be considered at the Wazirabad barrage,” it said.

“This unprecedented surge in temperature, during the dry, arid summer, has triggered an extraordinary and excessive demand for water, which is not being met by supply from the neighbouring states, thereby precipitating a full-fledged water and sanitation crisis,” the Delhi Government said, adding, “It’s everyone's responsibility to fulfil the needs of the country's capital.”

The Delhi Government sought the direction for additional water supply without prejudice to any inter-state water dispute and/or the capital's claim over shared water resources as a stop-gap arrangement till the monsoon season arrives or temperature goes down.

“The record-high temperatures and heat wave in Delhi, which has resulted in maximum temperature rising up to around 50 degrees Celsius at some places, have caused an extraordinary and excessive surge in water demand in the city. As a result, the national capital is dealing with a water shortage which has led to frequent supply cuts in many parts of the NCT, and has disrupted the daily life of the ordinary residents,” it submitted.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court