Water samples fail tests

IT is a matter of grave concern that eight of the 113 drinking water samples collected from schools by the Health Department in May have failed the quality test. The authorities concerned should be asked to ensure that clean water is supplied to schools, especially as the risk of water-borne diseases increases substantially in the summer and monsoons. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Irregularities in installation of tiles

Some contractors appointed for civic works have been found to be installing interlocking tiles in areas, where such a facility had already been provided. Uprooting old tiles and replacing these with new ones or the RMC (ready-mix concrete) seems to be their modus operandi to generate unnecessary bills and earn handsome margins. The reports of preparation of fresh estimates, where interlocking tiles had been installed, is likely to result in corruption and irregularities in the use of public funds. The authorities should ensure a transparent audit of such works. Vishnu Goel, Faridabad

What our readers say

