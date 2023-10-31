We respect SC, but disagree with its decision: Atishi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 30

Aam Aadmi Party senior leader Atishi on Monday said the party respects the Supreme Court (SC), but disagrees with court’s order regarding dismissal of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas.

The apex court today rejected the bail pleas of Sisodia, who is facing corruption and money-laundering charges over alleged irregularities and implementation of the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

Atishi said, “During the hearing, the bench repeatedly asked the ED of where the ‘money trail’ related to Manish Sisodia was. It questioned whether he or any of his family members had received any money,” she said, adding, “The court also enquired as to why the ED relied solely on the statements of one approver, Dinesh Arora.” “Despite these observations, the SC today issued an opposite verdict,” the minister said.

As per sources, the party is considering filing a review petition.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Manish Sisodia #Supreme Court