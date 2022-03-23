We will leave politics if BJP gets Delhi Municipal Corporation polls held timely and wins it: Kejriwal

PTI

New Delhi, March 23

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday targeted the BJP over the "postponement" of municipal elections, saying the AAP would quit politics if the saffron party got the polls conducted on time and won them.

His remarks came after the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to unify the three civic bodies: North, East and South in Delhi.

"We (the AAP) will leave politics if the BJP gets the MCD polls held (timely) and wins them," Kejriwal told reporters outside the Delhi Assembly.

He added, "The BJP says it is the biggest political party in the world but it got scared by a small party and a small election. I dare the BJP for timely MCD polls."

भाजपा अपने आप को दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी कहती है। कमाल है। दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी एक छोटी सी आम आदमी पार्टी से घबरा के भाग गयी? हिम्मत है तो MCD के चुनाव टाइम पे करवा के दिखाओ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2022

Later, Kejriwal took to Twitter saying that deferring the elections is an "insult to martyrs".

"Postponement of Delhi Municipal Corporation elections by BJP is an insult to the martyrs who had made sacrifices to establish democracy in the country by driving the British out of the country. Today, they are postponing the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections due to fear of defeat; tomorrow, they will postpone the elections of the states and the country,” Kejriwal tweeted.