Webinar on maths day

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

IGNOU organised a webinar to commemorate the 136th birth anniversary of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Experts spoke about the transformative role of maths in education on the occasion of National Mathematics Day.

Geetha Venkataraman, a professor at Dr BR Ambedkar University, stressed the need for a comprehensive curriculum to elevate mathematics education at the undergraduate level in the country.