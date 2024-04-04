We’ll take all 7 seats: BJP’s Om Prakash Dhankar

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 3

Om Prakash Dhankar, the BJP’s Delhi LS poll incharge, declared the party’s readiness to reclaim all seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital, attributing the feat to the transformative impact of the Modi government over the past decade.

Dhankar outlined a strategic plan aimed at securing a significant mandate, expressing confidence that it would embolden Prime Minister Modi to enact pivotal decisions for the nation’s welfare.

Marathon meetings on the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi were convened at the BJP’s state office throughout Wednesday. Attended by election co-incharge Alka Gurjar, state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, all seven Lok Sabha candidates and members of the election management committee, the discussions were comprehensive.

“The Modi government has reshaped the landscape of Delhi over the past 10 years,” said Dhankar following the meetings. “A resounding mandate will motivate Modi to undertake bold initiatives,” he added.

Dhankar underscored Delhi’s remarkable transformation under Modi’s tenure, citing achievements such as the conversion of Rajpath into Kartavya Path and the establishment of the National War Memorial. He also lauded infrastructural enhancements like the Dwarka Expressway and the expansion of the metro network.

Reflecting on India’s global stature at the G20 summit, Dhankar reiterated Modi’s vision for India’s development, foreseeing its elevation to the ranks of developed nations by 2047. He emphasised the critical role of a decisive electoral mandate in empowering Modi to lead ambitious initiatives for national progress.

