Wet morning in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, April 4

Rains lashed the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 16.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent.

According to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city registered a rainfall of 16 mm between 8:30 AM on Monday and 8:30 AM on Tuesday.

Delhiites woke up to showers in the morning, and the weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. On Monday evening, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker for the national capital, had recorded traces of rainfall, while some observatories like Ayanagar, Gurgaon and Jafarpur recorded 1.2 mm, 4.5 mm and 8.5 mm of precipitation respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate category at 130 at 9 AM.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor and 401 and 500 severe. An AQI above 500 falls in the severe-plus category.

The government's air quality forecasting agency, SAFAR has said that for the subsequent six days, the air quality is likely to oscillate between moderate and poor.