What caused the water crisis in Delhi

Satya Prakash and Samad Hoque

New Delhi, June 4

As Delhi fails to meet the targeted peak water production of 1,000 million gallons per day (MGD), the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has dragged the Haryana Government to the Supreme Court over the peak summer water crisis in the Capital.

In its 2023-24 Economic Survey, the Delhi Government had stated that based on the norm of 60 gallons per capita per day (GPCD), the total present requirement of water for Delhi is 1,290 MGD for the estimated population of 21.5 million.

According to the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB’s) Supper Action Plan 2024, Delhi aimed to produce 865 MGD water from its nine water treatment plants at Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Okhla, Dwarka, Bawana, Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar. The rest of the 135 MGD water was supposed to be sourced from groundwater through Ranney wells and tubewells.

The DJB receives raw water from Haryana through Carrier Lined Channel (683 cusecs), Delhi sub-branch (330 cusecs) canals and Yamuna course (120 cusecs) which amounts to 1,133 cusecs (612.5 MGD).

Additionally, Ganga water is supplied through Ganga Canal/Murad Nagar Regulator for Bhagirathi (200 cusecs) and Sonia Vihar (270 cusecs), which amounts to 470 cusecs, equivalent to 254.08 MGD.

However, the targets could not be met, leading to the current water crisis, sources said.

This prompted the Delhi Government rushing to the Supreme Court, seeking a direction to the Haryana Government for immediate and continuous release of water at the Wazirabad barrage, including but not limited to the full surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh for the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in order to mitigate the water crisis in Delhi.

While the Himachal Pradesh Government counsel told the Supreme Court on Monday that it was ready to give ‘surplus water’ to Delhi, the Haryana Government has questioned the existence of the said ‘surplus water’.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta disputed the Delhi Government’s claim that Himachal Pradesh’s unutilised share of water was available. The issue was already pending before the Upper Yamuna River Board, which in June 2020 asked the Himachal Pradesh Government to provide data on this point, the Haryana Government submitted.

Mehta also pointed out that 52.35 per cent of water in Delhi was either wasted or pilfered by the water tanker mafia, leaving just 47.65 per cent water for Delhi residents.

Now, all eyes are on the Upper Yamuna River Board’s meeting on June 5 with all stakeholders, and the subsequent hearing in the Supreme Court the following day, when a Bench led by Justice PK Mishra will consider the suggestions made by the board.

All eyes are on the Upper Yamuna River Board’s meeting on June 5 with all stakeholders, and the subsequent hearing in the Supreme Court the following day, when a Bench led by Justice PK Mishra will consider the suggestions made by the board.

52% wasted/stolen As much as 52.35% of water in Delhi is either wasted or pilfered by the water tanker mafia, leaving just 47.65% water for Delhi residents. — Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General

