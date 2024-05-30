 When neighbours saw ray of hope in broken hospital windowpanes : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • When neighbours saw ray of hope in broken hospital windowpanes

When neighbours saw ray of hope in broken hospital windowpanes

As Vivek Vihar hospital burned, formed chain to evacuate five babies

When neighbours saw ray of hope in broken hospital windowpanes

Bravehearts at a felicitation ceremony in New Delhi.



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 29

In a heart-warming display of courage and community spirit, a group of neighbours couldn't stop themselves from rallying together to rescue the babies trapped in the blazing fire at the New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar hospital. As flames engulfed the ill-fated hospital, these unsung heroes formed a human chain to ensure the safe evacuation of the infants, embodying the true essence of humanity in the face of adversity.

While the fascade of the building was up in flames, it was the shattered windows at the back of the building that provided a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos, serving as a lifeline for the babies as they carefully passed to safety from one hand to another. The rear part of the building was engulfed with smoke with the fire still at bay.

It was a neighbour, Shashi, whose swift actions alerted others in the neighborhood to the unfolding tragedy. She spearheaded the formation of a human chain rallying her neighbours to join in the rescue efforts. With each passing moment, the chain grew stronger with hope still alive.

Further down the line of the human chain were Ankit Bansal, Jitender Goyal, and Ramesh, each playing a pivotal role in the rescue mission. Ramesh, along with another volunteer, ventured into the smoke-filled building and bravely emerged with 12 babies, ensuring their timely escape from the inferno.

As the backbone of the rescue operation stood Vinay Narang, the head of the C block Resident Welfare Association (RWA). With his impulsive thinking and selflessness, Narang swiftly transported five babies to safety in his car, accompanied by three brave women. Despite facing initial refusal from a hospital due to lack of facilities, their determination led them to a nearby daycare centre, where the babies were finally accepted.

Recounting the moment, Narang said, “When we received the babies, I could sense the toll the heat had taken on them. I immediately turned on both the front and rear AC of my car, and seeing a slight movement from them brought me immense relief. It was a moment of pure reassurance, knowing those precious little ones were going to be okay.”

Her voice trembling, Shashi recounted the heart-wrenching experience, saying, "I was the first to learn about the fire, I panicked, I started pounding on doors and yelling for help. It was then that a nurse's desperate plea pierced through the chaos, informing me of the trapped babies inside”.

Recalling the horrific incident, she said, "Amidst the smoke and chaos, I found myself cradling two precious souls, their innocence stark against the backdrop of danger. Wrapping them snugly in bedsheets from my own home, my heart swelled with a mix of fear and determination.”

Summoning all resources at hand, with everything turned to ash around him, Ankit took off his T-shirt and wrapped the overheated babies. Meanwhile, another neighbour, Jitender, fearlessly ascended to the first floor of the hospital, looking for any sign of the helpless infants.

The Kharbanda couple, Anuj and Meenakshi, who was travelling on a scooter halted their journey to lend a helping hand seeing the building on fire and the ensuing chaos, Anuj being the one who persistently contacted the Fire Brigade.

Meenakshi and Shashi, along with another neighbour, Arunima Sharma, played essential roles in transporting the babies to safety in another neighbour’s car, cradling a baby each in their arms as they rushed to a nearby hospital to provide first-aid to the infants.

Among the rescued infants, two boys and three girls, all barely a month old, now have a chance at life, thanks to the selfless actions of the good samaritans.

The bravery and courage of these neighbours was acknowledged with BJP’s East Delhi candidate Harsh Malhotra honouring the heroes in an event on Tuesday.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

2
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

3
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

4
Delhi

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

5
India

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

6
Lok Sabha Elections

PM Modi predicts ‘political earthquake’ within 6 months post June 4

7
Ludhiana

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

8
Trending

‘Fake’ AI phone call between Swati Maliwal, Dhruv Rathee goes insanely viral

9
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Despite Amritpal Singh, Punjab voters lean towards mainstream

10
India

PM Modi’s 48-hour meditation trip violates poll code, claims Congress; urges Election Commission to stop its telecast

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...

Setback for Kejri, SC refuses to list plea for bail extension

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension

Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabh...

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Jt Director

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director

Probe agency has over 30 such posts


Cities

View All

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Firing on Congress leader: No clue on attackers yet

Come out and vote, don’t let the heat get to you, poll body tells people

Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

Voters raise concern over Amritsar’s poor public transport system

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

INDIA VOTES 2024: Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain, says Kejri

Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Pahari, Bhojpuri push to Sanjay Tandon’s campaign in Chandigarh

Kapil Sibal’s swipe at Narendra Modi — PMLA stands for ‘PM ki lal aankh’

Congress or AAP? Who will Manish Tewari vote for in Ludhiana, asks Piyush Goyal

46°C, mercury at 2-decade high in Chandigarh

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Double Delhi whammy: Heat is on & taps go dry

Delhi burns at 52.9°C

L-G letter meant to defame Delhi govt: Health minister

Delhi govt did not anticipate water crisis: BJP

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi in Patiala

VB arrests ex-panchayat member with Rs 1.4L bribe

Preneet Kaur seeks votes for ‘Viksit Patiala’

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Govt Rajindra Hospital’s radiotherapy unit

SAD candidate booked for violating poll code