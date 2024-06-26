 Whole system trying to ensure Delhi CM doesn't get bail, this is dictatorship, says Sunita Kejriwal : The Tribune India

  Whole system trying to ensure Delhi CM doesn't get bail, this is dictatorship, says Sunita Kejriwal

Whole system trying to ensure Delhi CM doesn't get bail, this is dictatorship, says Sunita Kejriwal

The AAP also accused the BJP of getting Kejriwal arrested in a 'fake case' by the CBI

Whole system trying to ensure Delhi CM doesn't get bail, this is dictatorship, says Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 26

With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested by the CBI, his wife Sunita on Wednesday alleged the whole system is trying to ensure that her husband does not come out of jail and that this is akin to “dictatorship” and “emergency”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of getting Kejriwal arrested in a “fake case” by the CBI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday formally arrested Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case and sought five-day custody of the AAP national convener.

In a post on X in Hindi, Sunita said her husband got bail on June 20 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case but the Enforcement Directorate (ED) immediately got a stay.

“The very next day, the CBI made him an accused. And today he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not law. This is dictatorship, this is emergency,” she said.

The AAP also condemned Kejriwal's arrest.

“The dictator crossed all limits of cruelty!! Today when there was every possibility of Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal getting bail, the BJP went into panic mode and got Kejriwal arrested by the CBI in a fake case.

“The CBI took Kejriwal ji to Rouse Avenue Court where his blood sugar level dropped very low. Dictator, no matter how much oppression you inflict, Kejriwal will neither bow down nor break,” it said in a post on X in Hindi.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said there cannot be a bigger emergency than this.

“Kejriwal is not a terrorist or a criminal. Four charge sheets were filed by the CBI but there was no mention of Kejriwal. When do they remember him? When he is about to be freed. The whole country knows what is happening,” Singh told reporters outside the Rouse Avenue court.

“I want to tell the prime minister and the BJP that you have imposed an emergency. You can shoot us in public, the whole country is watching your dirty game,” he said.

Singh said some news channels were claiming that Kejriwal had put the entire blame on his former deputy Manish Sisodia.

“Our lawyers and Kejriwal opposed this in court. The judge read Kejriwal's statement and accepted that he did not say anything like this,” he added.

Kejriwal has been in prison since April 1 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case being probed by the ED.

On May 10, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He returned to prison on June 2.

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Kejriwal government in July 2022 after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its formulation and implementation.

