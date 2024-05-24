Why are you targeting my old, ailing parents, Kejriwal asks PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

In a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said, “Your fight is with me, don’t torture my old and sick parents.”

The Delhi CM yesterday had posted on X that the Delhi Police would interrogate his parents in the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at his residence on May 13. Maliwal had alleged that she was assaulted by the CM’s close aide and former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar.

However, according to police sources, they have deferred the questioning of CM’s parents.

In a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said, “I want to make an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister ji, you have tried a lot to bend and break me. You arrested many of my MLAs one by one, but I did not break. Then you arrested my ministers, but you could not bend me. Then you arrested me, you tried to break me by torturing me in various ways in Tihar, but I did not break, but today you have crossed all limits, you have targeted my old and sick parents to break me. My mother is very sick, she is suffering from many diseases. The day you got me arrested on May 21, the same afternoon she returned from the hospital after remaining hospitalised for a few days.”

The AAP supremo said, “My father is 85 years old; he cannot even hear properly. Do you think my parents are guilty? Why are you getting them interrogated by your police? Why are you torturing my old and sick parents? Your fight is with me, stop harassing my parents. God is watching everything.”

Earlier in the day, he had posted on X, “I am waiting for the police with my parents and wife. Yesterday, the police had called and sought time to interrogate my parents.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on Kejriwal, accusing him of using his parents to gain public sympathy ahead of the upcoming elections. “Kejriwal has crossed all limits of depravity by including his parents in his deplorable politics in the Swati Maliwal case,” said Sachdeva.

