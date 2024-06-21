Why Assembly session not held over water crisis, asks Delhi BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 20

The Delhi BJP leadership has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of corruption and inaction, resulting in a severe water shortage crisis in the capital despite the release of adequate water from Haryana.

At a joint press conference on Thursday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, and MPs – Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, and Bansuri Swaraj – condemned Kejriwal administration’s handling of the water supply.

“The Kejriwal government should explain what they have done for water conservation and why they have not yet convened a special assembly session to discuss this crucial issue,” stated Tiwari. “Whenever faced with responsibility, the Aam Aadmi Party runs away from it, whether in the Delhi government or the municipal corporation,” he said.

Sachdeva emphasised that Haryana was providing full water quota to Delhi as per the directives of the Yamuna Board meetings held on June 6 and 14. “If the Kejriwal government believes that less water is being received, they should approach the Yamuna Board. The top leadership of Delhi BJP will accompany them,” said Sachdeva.

Malhotra criticised the Kejriwal government for failing to manage Delhi’s water supply crisis efficiently. “There is no water crisis in Delhi; rather, there is water corruption involving the entire Delhi government and Aam Aadmi Party,” he asserted.

While Bidhuri accused the Delhi government of spreading falsehoods about water supply from Haryana. “The Himachal government has stated in court that it has not yet provided any water, yet Atishi claims that Haryana is not releasing water,” said Bidhuri.

Swaraj condemned the AAP government for prioritising their promotion over addressing the water issues faced by Delhi residents. “Delhi is dying of thirst because the Aam Aadmi Party government is busy with their promotion and propaganda,” she remarked.

“We strongly condemn the misleading propaganda by the Kejriwal government regarding less water supply from Haryana,” reiterated Sachdeva.

Chandolia also demanded that Atishi convene an all-party meeting to discuss the current water situation and explain the measures taken to ensure water availability. “I demand Atishi to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the current water situation and explain what she has done to provide water to the people of Delhi,” he said.

The BJP leaders further called on the Kejriwal government to stop the political drama and focus on addressing the water supply issues effectively. “The government should stop this letter-writing and satyagraha drama and take concrete steps to resolve the water issues,” urged Sachdev

