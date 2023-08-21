Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

IANS

New Delhi, August 21

Deputy Director of Delhi government's Women and Child Development department--who has been accused of repeatedly raping his friend's minor daughter—has been suspended.

The accused allegedly repeatedly raped the victim between 2020 and 2021.

The sensational rape case was reported from North Delhi's Burari. A police source said the accused repeatedly raped the minor daughter of his friend over months, during which his wife also allegedly assisted him.

"As his wife also aided him in the act and did not report the matter to the police, we have added Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in the FIR against his wife," said the police source.

The victim studies in Class 12. She met the accused at a church, where he often used to come. In 2020, the father of the victim died, after which she went into depression. As the accused had befriended her, he took her to his house on the pretext of helping her.

"The most shocking part is that when the victim got pregnant, she was threatened with dire consequences by the accused. When the victim narrated the story to his wife, instead of helping her, she aborted her foetus. The woman sent their son to buy abortion pills, which she gave to the victim," the source said.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police have recorded her statement, and once she is discharged from the hospital, the police will take her to the local magistrate to get her statement recorded.

The police said they had lodged an FIR under various sections of the IPC and under the POCSO Act against the accused and his wife.