‘Will become approver against Kejriwal’, says conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

New Delhi, March 23

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in a Delhi liquor policy case, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Saturday threatened to expose the former and said that he would become an approver against the Delhi Chief Minister and his team.

As he was being produced in court, Chandrashekhar told reporters, “I will become an approver against Kejriwal and his team. I will expose him. I will make sure he is brought to task.”

When asked about the evidence he has against CM Kejriwal, Chandrashekhar said, “All the evidence has been given. Truth has prevailed. I welcome him to the Tihar jail.”

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is currently under arrest in Tihar Jail in an alleged Rs 200-crore money laundering case.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister was on Friday remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days, i.e., until March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the order after Kejriwal was produced on Friday following his arrest on March 21 by the central probe agency.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

The arrest by the central agency has drawn severe criticism for the BJP-led centre from the opposition leaders.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extortion from Aditi Singh, wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband.

Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail, and she promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife, Leena Maria Paul, were arrested by the Delhi Police last year for their alleged role in the duping case.

