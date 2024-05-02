Will ensure Chandni Chowk’s holisitic development: Khandelwal

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 1

BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal, who is vying for the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency, said he was committed to serving the marginalised sections of society and ensure comprehensive development for all Chandni Chowk constituents.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Khandelwal spoke about his deep-rooted connection with the area and unveiled his vision for its holistic development. Emphasising the significance of Chandni Chowk in his life as it is his birthplace, workplace as well as political arena, Khandelwal thanked residents and businesses of the area for their “unwavering” support.

He further spoke about his commitment to PM Narendra Modi’s Sankalp Patra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “I am not here to make empty promises; I am presenting a Sankalp Patra, Vision for Chandni Chowk for 2029. Besides, my resolution is to provide four hours of daily water supply in this area from 2025,” he said.

Highlighting the rich cultural heritage and global fame of Chandni Chowk, Khandelwal lamented the alleged neglect by the Kejriwal-led government and the ineffectiveness of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation.

He said he would reconstitute the corporation within 60 days under the L-G’s intervention, with representation from residents and businesses, to spearhead the area’s comprehensive development.

Khandelwal also spoke about implementing tailored development plans in various Assembly constituencies within Chandni Chowk, if he was elected to power. He said he had envisioned a vibrant and inclusive Chandni Chowk with plans for the beautification of landmarks like Ramleela Maidan and enhancing tourist appeal of religious sites. He also spoke about prioritising the cleaning of the Najafgarh drain and beautification of its banks.

Khandelwal further announced plans for a 200-bed hospital and a solar power plant in industrial areas. He pledged to advocate for the intervention of the Centre to resolve issues like the mismanagement at Azadpur Mandi and traffic congestion in Paschim Vihar.

He is scheduled to submit his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

