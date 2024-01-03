Will ensure election transparency, says gurdwara poll body

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

Adhering to the directives of the Supreme Court, the Gurdwara Election Directorate of the Delhi Government will oversee transparency in the election process.

The initiative will focus on identifying pending criminal cases against candidates. The SC had emphasized political parties and the ECI to bring transparency into the electoral process, however, it is not related to the Gurdwara elections governed by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1971.

