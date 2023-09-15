Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC

New Delhi, September 15
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday told the Supreme Court it will extend by 10 days the date of summons issued to BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.
The agency had issued the summons asking Kavitha to appear before it on Friday.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, appearing for the ED, told a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia that Kavitha had appeared before the ED earlier and if she has any difficulty, the date of summons will be extended.
"She has appeared twice. If she is busy, we will extend the date by another 10 days," Raju told the bench.
The counsel appearing for Kavitha told the bench that she has been summoned for Friday itself.
When the bench fixed the matter for hearing on September 26, her counsel appealed the summons should be deferred till then.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Internet suspended, Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court
The Haryana government also orders the suspension of mobile ...
Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police
SP Narender Bijrania was addressing the media
Supreme Court extends protection to Editors Guild’s 4 members by 2 weeks in FIRs lodged in Manipur
On September 11, the top court extended till Friday the prot...
Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali
Scores of people turn up at the residence of Dhonchak