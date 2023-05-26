Will file complaint in court against ED raids at my associates’ residences: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

PTI

New Delhi, May 26

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the recent searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on the premises of his close associates and said he would file a complaint against the probe agency in this connection.

Addressing a press conference, Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP, said he will also file a petition in the Supreme Court on the alleged scam in the mining and delivery of coal by Adani Enterprise Limited.

Singh alleged that the Central probe agencies have been put after him and his associates under a conspiracy to implicate him in a false case “at the behest of the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has been continuously raising Adani scam and other issues.”

“ED (sleuths) raided residences of my fellow men Vivek Tyagi, Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra. Since they didn’t find anything incriminating, they took away their phones… The ED has resorted to this out of sheer frustration and disappointment as they got nothing against me,” Singh told reporters

“The ED had to admit that the reference of my name in the liquor policy case charge sheet was a mistake on its part after I sent a defamation notice to them,” Singh said, adding, ”No matter how much you try, you will not find anything against me because I live an honest life.”

Singh claimed that he has made requests to the ED 11 times so far seeking an appointment so that he could give them details about “Adani’s coal scam” but the probe agency has not yet responded to his requests.

“Since the ED is not responding to my requests, I have no other alternative than to take the matter to the Supreme Court. I have been discussing the matter with a very senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and I will soon file a petition before the apex court in this matter,” he added.