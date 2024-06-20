Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 19

Water Minister Atishi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, seeking his intervention to address the ongoing water crisis in the Capital and threatening to commence an indefinite fast from Friday if the issue remains unresolved.

Residents collect water from a tanker at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI

“If by June 21, the water crisis is not resolved, I will be compelled to initiate a ‘satyagraha’ for water. I will sit on an indefinite fast until the people of Delhi receive their rightful water supply,” Atishi said.

She highlighted the severe heatwave affecting the Capital, with daytime temperatures reaching 47°C and minimum around 40°C. “In such extreme heat, the demand for water increases for every resident of Delhi,” she added.

The water shortage in Delhi has worsened over the past month, exacerbated by rising temperatures this month. Atishi pointed out that Delhi’s total water supply is 1,050 MGD (million gallons per day), with 613 MGD sourced from the Yamuna in Haryana. “Yesterday, on June 18, Delhi received only 513 MGD from Haryana instead of the expected 613 MGD, resulting in a current shortfall of 100 MGD,” she explained.

Earlier, she had written to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini regarding the issue, alleging that the BJP-led Haryana government is withholding Delhi’s share of Yamuna water. “Despite my letter, Haryana has not yet released the water. I also spoke to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, who expressed willingness to provide water, but this water also needs to transit through Haryana, which has refused to cooperate,” Atishi claimed.

“I have written to PM Modi and urged him to address the escalating suffering of Delhi’s residents,” she said.

