Will look into rehab of residents rendered homeless: SC on Sarai Kale Khan demolition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

As the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished a night shelter at Sarai Kale Khan in the capital, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said nothing could be done about it even as it said rehabilitation of those evicted would be considered.

“Unfortunately, nothing can be done now if it is already demolished. We will deal with their rehabilitation. The urgency element is gone,” a Bench led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy said after advocate Prashant Bhushan, who represented the petitioners, presented the matter.

The shelter home used to house 54 homeless persons, the court was told.

The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on February 22 when related cases concerning shelter homes were scheduled to be taken up.

Earlier, Bhushan approached a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, which asked him to mention it before the Bench led by Justice Roy.

“Last evening, demolition of the night shelter was ordered in Sarai Kale Khan. Demolitions were preponed and since they knew that we will mention the case, they are doing it now. Please see the pictures. We need immediate orders,” Bhushan told the CJI-led Bench, which sent him to the Justice Roy-led Bench.

The application said the decision to demolish the shelter was taken at a meeting of the State-Level Shelter Monitoring Committee, following a proposal floated by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East District, Delhi, had recommended the removal of the shelter as it had become “subject to crime” and a “hideout for history sheeters”.