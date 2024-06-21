Will replace hanging wires sans disruption: Chandni Chowk MP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 20

The newly elected MP from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, convened a meeting on the pressing issue of hanging electricity wires in the segment on Wednesday.

Senior electrical engineer and former Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation BS Pandey and representatives from various trade associations and resident welfare associations (RWAs) of the Chandni Chowk constituency attended the meeting.

Khandelwal said, “During my election campaign, I promised to replace these wires with underground cables or suitable wiring.”

“As a step towards fulfilling this promise, I have organised this meeting to prepare a roadmap for freeing every street of hanging wires without harming commercial activities or inconveniencing people,” the MP stated.

He pointed out that these wires were installed decades ago, considering the electricity usage at that time. The power demand and consequently the load on these wires has increased manifolds now. The coating on these wires has worn off in many places due to the increased load, he added.

He emphasised the urgency of the situation, noting that these hanging wires posed a constant threat of electrocution, short circuits and fires.

The narrow lanes of Chandni Chowk and continuous commercial activities present significant challenges in undertaking the task of replacing these wires without causing disruptions.

Pandey and his team will prepare a comprehensive report incorporating suggestions received during the meeting, proposing multiple options for the replacement of wires. The MP will present this report to the Delhi Government to secure a permanent solution to the problem.

