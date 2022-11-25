Will simplify licensing process for traders: BJP

PTI

New Delhi, November 24

The BJP will scrap factory licences and adopt a simple online process to issue trade and health licences if voted to power in the civic body elections, Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta said here on Thursday.

The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) — trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year — for three straight terms.

Multi-level parking would also be developed in all major markets to ease the parking-related problems faced by traders, he said.

Gupta promised that if the BJP won a majority of the 250 wards in the December 4 elections, the party would de-seal property sealed on account of violation of the Master Plan for Delhi, 2021.

“Earlier also, we took several steps to ensure transparency and simplify licensing procedures in the MCD, thus doing away with the ‘inspector raj’. Gupta told the media.