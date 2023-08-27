Will support TB patients, says IAF

New Delhi, August 26
The Indian Air Force has committed its involvement in the “Ni-kshay Mitra” scheme, an initiative under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA), implemented by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare that seeks to eliminate TB by 2025.
The IAF has handed over a contribution of Rs 46 lakh, collected through voluntary contribution, and committed to support 765 patients undergoing treatment in Delhi for a duration of six months. The support will be in the form of food baskets, implemented through an NGO.
