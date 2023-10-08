Will take legal recourse, says Raghav Chadha on bungalow cancellation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

After a Delhi court yesterday declined relief to Raghav Chadha in the case related to the cancellation of his type 7 official bungalow by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the Aam Aadmi Party MP from Punjab has said he would contest the matter legally. The MP said the trial court had initially accepted his plea and granted him interim relief.

“The court has now returned my case on a legal technicality, which I am legally advised to state is based on an incorrect understanding of the law. I will be taking appropriate action in law in due course,” he said, questioning the RS Secretariat move to evict him.

The Secretariat had cancelled the bungalow earlier, saying a first-time MP was not eligible for a type 7 accommodation.

Chadha today said the manner of the entire exercise left him with no option but to believe that the action was “politically motivated to stifle the political criticism raised by the vocal parliamentarians like him.”

The MP said the allotment of the accommodation was done by Chairman of Rajya Sabha himself after taking into consideration all the factors.

“However, cancellation of the accommodation subsequently without any cause or reason signals that the entire suo moto exercise was undertaken to wrongfully target and victimise me. This along with my suspension as a Member of Parliament, which was initiated by the treasury benches, leaves no doubt that the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to target vocal MPs. This amounts to unwarranted interference in the due discharge of their functions as the Representatives of the House and hits a rock bottom of vendetta politics,” said Chadha.

The MP said many of his neighbours were first-time MPs who have been allotted the exact same accommodation above their entitlement, like Sudhanshu Trivedi, Danish Ali, Rakesh Sinha and Rupa Ganguly who was the previous occupant of the accommodation that has been allotted to me.

Chadha said about 118 out of 240 Rajya Sabha Members are living in accommodations above their entitlement.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Raghav Chadha #Rajya Sabha