Will take people's opinion to prepare budget, says Mayor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi on Friday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will present the budget after taking suggestions from the people.

She said for the first time in the history of the corporation, the people of Delhi will put their stamp on the corporation’s budget.

Oberoi said, “The budget to be presented tomorrow is the budget of the Municipal Commissioner and officials. After the presentation, it will be discussed in the House for 1.5 to 2 months. After which the budget will be passed.”

“All our councillors will hold a meeting with the heads of 360 urbanised villages of Delhi and the budget will be passed in a transparent manner,” she added.