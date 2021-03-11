Jahangirpuri: Will take serious view of demolitions even after orders, SC tells NDMC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would take a serious view of North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s act of continued demolition in Jahangirpuri despite the apex court’s stay yesterday and ordered a status quo until further direction on demolitions in the strife-torn area. The case will come up after two weeks.

From encounters to bulldozers Is it an instrument of state policy to engage in fake encounters and now bulldozers…They never did anything like this in 1984 and 2002, then why now? — Dushyant Dave, Senior Advocate

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai issued notice to the Centre and other parties on a petition by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, which said properties of Muslims accused in the Hanuman Jayanti riots were razed in yesterday’s drive.

“Status quo to be maintained... will take a serious view of the demolition, which was carried out despite SC’s orders and even after NDMC Mayor was informed. We will take that up later,” the SC said.

Representing the petitioners, senior advocate Dushyant Dave said the matter was not limited to Jahangirpuri and “affected the social fabric of the country”. “If we allow this, there will be no rule of law or democracy left… How can a BJP leader write a letter (to NDMC Mayor) that you demolish and NDMC demolishes? There is a provision for appeals too. There are 731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi with 50 lakh people. If you want to act against unauthorised constructions, go to Sainik Farms, Golf Links, where I stay, where every second home is an encroachment. You don’t want to touch them, but you target poor people,” Dave said, arguing that the issue raised larger questions of constitutional and national importance.

As the Bench asked “what was national importance in this matter as it only pertained to an area”, Dave maintained the trend was visible wherever riots had occurred. He said what happened in Jahangirpuri was a matter of judicial inquiry, “but what you do is arrest people of only one community and start bulldozing”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta explained that the drive in Jahangirpuri began in January. “The allegation that only one community is being targeted is incorrect,” he said.

