Will write letter to Centre over non-release of Delhi's share of water by Haryana, says AAP leader Atishi

New Delhi, May 30
Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Thursday inspected Wazirabad Yamuna Reservoir and said she will write a letter to the central government over the issue of alleged non-release of the national capital's share of water by Haryana.
Delhi is facing water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees Celsius in parts of the city. Atishi has alleged that the shortage in water supply is due to Delhi's share of Yamuna being stopped by Haryana.
“Inspected Wazirabad Yamuna Reservoir. From here, the water goes to Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. The level of Yamuna river should be 674 ft. But it is only at 670.3 ft. Due to this, there is a shortage of water in different parts of Delhi.
“Today, I will also write a letter to the central government. It is also their responsibility to ensure that Delhi gets its share of water. Haryana has no right to stop the water of Delhi,” Atishi said in a post on X in Hindi.
The Delhi government will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday regarding the water crisis, officials said.
