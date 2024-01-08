Winter vacation for primary classes extended till Jan 12

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

Winter vacation of students up to Class V has been extended till January 12 due to cold wave conditions in the city. Earlier, schools were slated to resume after the winter break on Monday.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi posted on X: “Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next five days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions for students from nursery to Class V.”

However, schools may organise online classes for students of primary section, stated a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

“In view of the prevailing weather condition, there will be no classes for primary sections (Nursery to Class V) in physical mode in any government, government-aided and recognised private schools for the next five days. As far as possible, schools may organise online classes for the students of primary classes,” it read.

The circular added that the schools would remain open for all the other classes, Class V to Class XII, from Monday. However, in view of the weather conditions, no school will start before 8 am and have classes beyond 5 pm.

The national capital is witnessing a cold wave and fog has continued to grip Delhi for the past several days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain and fall in temperatures is expected in the upcoming days.

The DoE said January 13 and January 14 being the second Saturday and Sunday, respectively, students of primary classes would join school in physical mode on January 15.