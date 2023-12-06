Winter vacation in Delhi schools reduced to 6 days, to begin from January 1

New Delhi, December 6
Winter vacation in Delhi schools has been reduced from 15 to 6 days and will begin from January 1, 2024, a circular from the Directorate of Education said on Wednesday.
Winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 was scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 15.
"However, in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter Vacation was observed from November 9 to November 18," the circular read.
The remaining portion of the winter vacation for academic session 2023-2024 is scheduled to be observed from January 1 to January 6, 2024.
"All the Heads of Schools of Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders including the teaching/non-teaching staff, students and parents," the DoE said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
LS passes J-K reservation, nomination Bills; Shah says Bills will give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years
Bills were passed after more than six hours of debate spanni...
10 BJP MPs elected to state Assemblies resign from Parliament
Among the 10 who put in their papers are nine Lok Sabha MPs,...
BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means
Resignation of Union ministers also revived speculation of r...
DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore
The withdrawal of statement by MP Senthil came when the Hous...
Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi
The Punjab DGP office had written a letter to Rajashthan Pol...