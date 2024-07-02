Withdraw order on teachers’ transfer: Atishi

PTI

New Delhi, July 1

Education Minister Atishi has instructed the Education Secretary to immediately withdraw the recent mandatory transfer orders for teachers who have served in the same school for over 10 years, a statement said on Monday.

According to the statement, the directive follows the issuance of compulsory transfer orders by the Directorate of Education (DoE) without the minister’s approval, prompting backlash from the teaching community.

The teachers expressed widespread anger over the DoE’s decision. A delegation met Atishi on Monday to submit a memorandum of their grievances. Responding to this, Atishi emphasised the “detrimental impact” such transfers could have on the teacher-student relationships that are built on years of trust.