Woman, 2 daughters die in fire from LPG cylinder leak in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, June 24
Woman and her two daughters were charred to death and three people injured in a fire that broke out at an under-construction house here, police said on Monday.
The blaze, reported at Defence Colony in the city’s Teela Mor police station area on Sunday, was caused by a leakage in the LPG cylinder when the woman was cooking.
Nathulal, the house owner, was getting five rooms constructed in the building with the help of Mukesh who was residing with his family there, ACP Shalimar Garden Siddharth Gautam said.
When the fire broke out, Nathulal along with some local people doused it and rushed the injured to the GTB hospital here, Gautam said.
Mukesh’s wife Bhagwati and two daughters Priyanka (16) and Himani (17) suffered 80 to 90 per cent burn injuries and were declared brought dead at the hospital, the ACP said.
Mukesh, his son Ankit, and a carpenter, Sonu, suffered 20 to 30 percent burns while trying to extinguish the fire and are undergoing treatment, he added.
Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said Priyanka and Himani got burnt while trying to douse the flames and could not escape as the door had got locked.
The police said a probe is on in the matter. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.
