Woman among 3 held for cab driver’s murder near Red Fort

New Delhi, April 17
The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three people, including a woman, for murdering cab driver Mohammad Shaqib near the Red Fort on the intervening night of April 14 and 15.
The victim was killed after an altercation ensued at Chatta Rail Chowk, following a minor accident involving an electric rickshaw and a car. The suspects have been were identified as Anita (28), Sajid (19) and Salman (24). Amid the chaos, the suspects stole cash from the rickshaw driver and engaged in a scuffle with the cab driver, with further escalation ending in a fatal confrontation. Through CCTV analysis, manual inquiries and technical surveillance, the police were able to trace the movements of the suspects and arrest them.
